Steven Madden, Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHOO. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

