stETH (STETH) Price Tops $704.92 on Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00062878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00098812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00133154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,521.51 or 0.99909393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,605.01 or 0.06606092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.