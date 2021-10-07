stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Achieves $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00062679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00098619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00132763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,921.90 or 0.99545410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.00 or 0.06411522 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002730 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.