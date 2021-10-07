Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,484 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in State Street were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

