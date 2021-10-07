Stephens Inc. AR Has $528,000 Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $147.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.37 and its 200-day moving average is $193.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.