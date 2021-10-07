Stephens Inc. AR Has $503,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 25.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in The Mosaic by 228.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 111,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Mosaic by 36.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 480,379 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

