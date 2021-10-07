Stephens Inc. AR Buys 157 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in YETI were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 110,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of YETI by 22.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of YETI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of YETI by 0.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

YETI opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $90.40.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

