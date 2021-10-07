Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Crown were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCK opened at $103.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.93 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

