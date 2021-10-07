Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $46,322,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,203 shares of company stock worth $10,510,812. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.72 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.18.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

