Stephen S. Pang Sells 225,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

