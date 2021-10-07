Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Buys Shares of 19,300 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000. United Therapeutics comprises about 2.1% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,009,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,717. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

