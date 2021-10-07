Stellar Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Stellar has a market cap of $8.51 billion and $1.25 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00057762 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00076169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00108097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00095318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00129137 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,744 coins and its circulating supply is 23,823,976,887 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

