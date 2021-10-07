State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,251 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Gentex worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Gentex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,537,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Gentex by 11.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 481,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gentex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Gentex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,033,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,212,000 after acquiring an additional 270,823 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gentex by 43.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 723,261 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

