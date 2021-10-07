State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $9.94 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,030 shares of company stock worth $20,958,901. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average is $128.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

