State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.53 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,318 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after purchasing an additional 785,195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3,480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 385,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after acquiring an additional 243,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $124.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

