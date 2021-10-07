State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 114.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

LOGI opened at $87.42 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average is $111.34.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

