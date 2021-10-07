State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 61,370 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,370 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,093. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.