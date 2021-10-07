State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Short Interest Update

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 513.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

State Bank of India stock remained flat at $$58.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. State Bank of India has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

State Bank of India is a multinational, public sector banking, and financial services statutory body with portfolio of products & services and leverages technology to deliver and manage them in a personalized and customer centric way. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business.

