Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.44.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,088,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,163,000 after purchasing an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $176.83. 780,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,232. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $161.80 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

