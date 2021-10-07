Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Trading Up 0.1%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 774,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000. Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 58.24% of Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

