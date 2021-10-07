Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 2,330 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 59.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 756.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth about $184,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.69. 1,374,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,438. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $125.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.02.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

