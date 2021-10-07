St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,470.72

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,470.72 ($19.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,495.50 ($19.54). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,473 ($19.24), with a volume of 1,137,562 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STJ shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,437.50 ($18.78).

The firm has a market cap of £7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 38.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,600.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,472.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total value of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

