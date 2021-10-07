SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPYR stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. SPYR has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.
About SPYR
