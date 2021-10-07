SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPYR stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. SPYR has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get SPYR alerts:

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPYR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.