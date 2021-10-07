Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 92,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $130,135. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 194,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 127,479 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 177,206 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STXB stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $414.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STXB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

