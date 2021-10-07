Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President Sells $48,900.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David M. Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $46,900.00.

Shares of STXB opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

STXB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

