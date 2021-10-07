Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,090,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.