Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.66

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 2366444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

