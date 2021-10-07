Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $225.15

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $225.15 and last traded at $225.15, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average of $183.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

