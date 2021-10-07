Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.88. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

