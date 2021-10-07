SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 48,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,162,248 shares.The stock last traded at $71.84 and had previously closed at $71.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

