SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $85,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.03. 6,027,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,173. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

