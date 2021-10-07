SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,867 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.84% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $32,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $107.75 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.39.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

