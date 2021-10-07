Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 1,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks will post -20.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Spark Networks news, CEO Eric Eichmann purchased 13,500 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 27,500 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,995 and sold 12,580 shares valued at $57,917. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

