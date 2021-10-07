Sovarnum Capital L.P. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.39 and a 200 day moving average of $197.04. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.