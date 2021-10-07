Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s (OTMO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

OTMO opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,297,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.