SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 543,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 993,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $26.72 on Thursday. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.37.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 81.85% and a return on equity of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

