Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Trimmed by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total value of $18,533,444.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $11,599,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,444 shares of company stock worth $289,532,181. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.50.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $309.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.51.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

