SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.86.

SNCAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

