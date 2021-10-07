Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,760 at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,760 ($22.99) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,756 ($22.94).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,243.50 ($16.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,294 ($16.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The company has a market capitalization of £10.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,374.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,456.37.

In other news, insider Angie Risley acquired 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68). Also, insider Rick Medlock bought 2,750 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

