Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,727. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Truist Securities increased their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $483,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,981,696. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.