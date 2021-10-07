Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in September

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,461,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 2,957,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:SWDHF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Skyworth Group has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.
Skyworth Group Company Profile
See Also: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Skyworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.