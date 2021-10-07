SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 4,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 370,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKYT. Cowen began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.