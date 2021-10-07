Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Skeena Resources stock opened at C$12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.83. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$782.59 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.38). On average, equities research analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

