Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.28% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
Skeena Resources stock opened at C$12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.83. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.76 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$782.59 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
