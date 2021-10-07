Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.27

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVKEF. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

