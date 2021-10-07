Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 3,715 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 66.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after buying an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $139,143,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $268.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,612. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

