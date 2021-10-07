Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 12,175 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AZN stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.46. 105,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,753,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

