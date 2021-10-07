Sit Investment Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,121,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,069,000. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund makes up about 1.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 7.88% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $197,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,381,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,743. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.