Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Update

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,201. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

