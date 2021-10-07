Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $76,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.59. 120,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,483. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.03. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

