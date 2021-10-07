Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,613 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 146,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 796.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 43,781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 703,042 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 282,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,009 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $117.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average of $117.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $80.71 and a one year high of $124.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

